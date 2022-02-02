MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An extension granted by the state gives survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires in Southern Oregon an extra six months of FEMA housing.

FEMA guidelines call for housing assistance only up to 18 months after a declared disaster, giving the survivors of the 2020 fires until mid-March to find new homes.

But FEMA spokesperson Paul Corah said finding permanent housing for people is slow going in an area with low housing inventory, KTVL-TV reported.

Typically extensions are given in three-month increments, but the severity of the damage in the Rogue Valley prompted the six months. Of 190 units supplied to fire survivor families, 154 are still in use in Jackson County.

Housing programs in Marion, Lane, Lincoln and Linn Counties were given similar extensions.

Residents have been able to stay in the FEMA units while paying only utilities, but those who stay beyond April 1 will start paying a sliding-scale rent.

“FEMA’s working with the survivors about what that scale is. The minimum is $50,” Corah said.

Corah said FEMA also has a sales program, allowing residents to purchase the units.

The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes, killed nine people and tore through 1.1 million acres (445,154 hectares). Almost all the damage occurred over a dramatic 72-hour period. It was a wake-up call for the Pacific Northwest as climate change brings destructive blazes to wet places and urban landscapes.