NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho couple has been indicted on felony charges after a grand jury says they starved a young child, possibly causing her to go into cardiac arrest.

The Idaho Press reports that 42-year-old Gwendalyn Buthman and 54-year-old Byron Buthman of Kuna were booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday on charges of felony injury to a child and the infliction of great bodily harm. They have since been released on bond. Court documents do not indicate if they have obtained an attorney, and they could not be immediately reached for comment.

In the indictment the grand jury alleges that from October 2015 to March 2018 the pair fed the young girl only protein powder and textured vegetable protein in place of meals, leading eventually to starvation and possibly cardiac arrest. The child was between the ages of 3 and 6 years old at the time.

In the indictment the grand jury also says the pair isolated the girl from her siblings, kept her outside for extended periods of time without adequate clothing, withheld her toys, made her sleep on the floor without bedding and barred her from being hugged or shown affection.

