KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Many of the tree species commonly sold as Christmas trees do not naturally grow in Alaska, but a farm in Kodiak has developed a business growing Lower 48 trees.

Todd Dorman tells Alaska’s Energy Desk that his father saw a niche in the market for a Christmas tree farm in Alaska, where trees are shipped in by the thousands during the holiday season.

Dorman and his father planted 500 small fir, pine and spruce trees in 2006 and decided to see what would happen.

Dorman says most of the trees survived so they planted 1,000 more the next year. The Dorman Tree Farm made its first sale in 2012.

The farm now has 2 ½ acres (1 hectare) of Christmas trees.

