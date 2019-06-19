KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a road construction flagger was killed in southern Oregon when a motorist struck him in a highway construction zone.

Oregon State Police say 45-year-old Daniel Wessel was hit and pronounced dead at the scene along Highway 140 East in Klamath County Tuesday evening.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that 38-year-old Zahara Gonzales of Klamath Falls was driving a Mazda west on the highway when she entered the construction zone and the vehicle struck Wessel.

The circumstances of the crash — including whether Gonzales was speeding, impaired or distracted — are under investigation.

A state police spokesman told the Oregonian/OregonLive Wednesday that Gonzales has not been arrested.

A person who answered the phone at Wessel’s employer, Rocky Mountain Construction, declined to comment.