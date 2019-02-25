BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that backers say is critical to preserving a historic water agreement between two sets of water users and is intended to prevent declines in a giant Idaho aquifer has failed in a Senate committee.

The 4-4 tie vote on Monday means the legislation won’t advance to the full Senate and puts at risk a 2015 agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and entities represented by the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.

A small number of ground water members are ignoring the agreement meant to stabilize the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, causing those respecting the deal to also consider ignoring it.

The legislation would have given the state additional authority to take enforcement actions against those ignoring the agreement.

The committee normally has nine senators but one left partway through the meeting.