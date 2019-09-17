By
The Associated Press

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and unions representing teachers and support staff have reached a tentative agreement and averted a strike that would have started on Tuesday.

Officials announced the agreement came at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

The three-year agreement covers a contract period from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2021.

Schools were scheduled to be closed on Tuesday because of the impending strike, but will start after a two-hour delay for the district’s 42 schools.

School officials said details of the contract agreement will be posted later Tuesday on the district and union’s web pages.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories