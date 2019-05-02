KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The city of Kenai has rejected changing local rules to permit onsite use of marijuana at authorized locations.

City Attorney Scott Bloom says further action would be needed if Kenai wants to disallow onsite use, such as enacting local rules prohibiting it or imposing a moratorium.

The city considered an ordinance Wednesday that proposed making zoning and land use changes and would have set up a special local permit process.

KSRM Radio reports that Vice Mayor Tim Navarre says there didn’t seem to be an immediate push for onsite use. He says, if anything, he’s heard concerns about onsite use from the public.

Alaska marijuana regulators approved first-in-the-nation statewide rules for onsite use that took effect last month. They allow local communities to ban onsite use or aspects of it.

