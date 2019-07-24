KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A 25-year-old Kenai man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and her mother at a home on the city’s north side.

KSRM-radio reports Masonn Byrd was arrested late Tuesday night and charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Lisa Rutzebeck and 60-year-old Rachelle Armstrong.

Online court documents do not list Byrd’s attorney. He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Police early Sunday morning responded to reports of a shooting at the home near Wildwood Correctional Complex.

The bodies were found inside the home. Police identified a suspect and said there appeared to be some association between the suspect and victims.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office planned an autopsy of the shooting victims.