KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Officials are on the Kenai Peninsula are examining what effects port cities might see from a federal court decision on the use of cruise ship passenger fees.

The Peninsula Clarion reports U.S. District Court Judge H. Russel Holland ruled earlier this month that Juneau can keep collecting the fees, but their use must benefit the cruise ships.

Seward city attorney Will Earnhart says the ruling will tighten up restrictions and could affect the summer shuttle bus, which primarily serves the cruise ship dock.

Seward receives funding from the Commercial Passenger Vessel Excise Tax. The revenue is shared between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the city.

Earnhart says how the city’s use of that revenue will be affected is still to be determined.

___

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com