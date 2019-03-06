ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Keith Miller, who served as Alaska’s third governor, has died. He was 94.
His step-daughter, Carol Slater, confirmed Miller died of pancreatic cancer while in hospice care Saturday in Anchorage.
Miller was serving as Alaska’s secretary of state when Gov. Wally Hickel was selected by President Richard Nixon to be the secretary of the U.S. Interior. Alaska didn’t have a lieutenant governor position then.
Alaska came into sudden wealth under Miller’s governorship when an oil lease sale on the North Slope fetched $900-million.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle hit-and-run results in man's eighth DUI arrest
- Seattle drivers seem to like the new Highway 99 tunnel — but they have a few complaints
- A ship carrying four gigantic cranes passed through Puget Sound. Here's what they're for. WATCH
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- Retired teacher and social-services leader from Seattle killed in Ecuador home invasion
Miller served as governor for two years, losing to Gov. William Egan in 1970. Miller ran again in 1974, only to lose in the Republican primary.
Born March 1, 1925, in Seattle, he moved to Alaska in 1946 and homesteaded in the Talkeetna area.