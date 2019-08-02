MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A juvenile thresher shark washed ashore on the Oregon coast in Manzanita this week.

The Seaside Aquarium says the 9-foot-long (2.7-meter-long) creature was alive when it washed up but died a short time later.

It was a female that was about four or five years old.

The Seaside Aquarium says the shark was the first of its species to beach in the region in at least a decade.

Thresher sharks can grow up to 20 feet (six meters) long, but pose no risk to humans.

They are so named because they thrash the water with their tails to stun the fish they eat.