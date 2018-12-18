FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A North Pole man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 4-year-old son.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a Fairbanks jury on Friday convicted 31-year-old Christopher Sadowski of killing Christopher Sadowski Jr.
Sadowski will be sentenced April 11.
A state medical examiner testified that the boy had 59 blunt force injuries, including 16 on his head.
Prosecutors say the child died of blunt force injuries and second- and third-degree burns.
Sadowski told investigators he accidentally scalded the boy in the shower. He blamed bruising on the child’s clumsiness.
Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail in closing arguments said the state believed Sadowski lost his temper and beat his son often and that he attempted to camouflage head wounds by pouring hot water on the boy’s face.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com