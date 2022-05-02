ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member who had his gang tattoo burned off his rib cage before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.

Fuhrer, 45, the gang leader who changed his name from Timothy Lobdell, and the others were convicted of racketeering, murder, kidnapping and assault charges.

All face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole on the murder charge when they are sentenced in federal court in Anchorage. Online court records did not show a sentencing date.

The gang operated inside and outside Alaska prisons. Prosecutors alleged that Fuhrer believed some members were defying the gang’s code of conduct, which includes the creed that “the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty.” According to prosecutors, he believed the conduct of some was diminishing the gang’s power and influence.

Fuhrer sent out a trusted member with a list of directives, which included the kidnapping and assault of two low-level members and then the kidnapping, assault and murder of Michael Staton on Aug. 3, 2017, prosecutors said.

Two others, Nicholas Kozorra and Dustin Clowers, previously pleaded guilty to murder charges in Staton’s death.