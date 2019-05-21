PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal jury in Oregon has awarded nearly $27 million in damages against two trucking companies and their drivers who were involved in a road rage episode that killed a motorist.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury returned its verdict Friday after a trial in U.S. District Court in Pendleton.

Sara Alison, of Idaho, was driving east on U.S. Highway 20, near Burns, Oregon, when she crashed head-on with a flat-bed semi driven by James Decou June 5, 2016. He had been trying to pass another truck that sped up faster and then slowed down to keep Decou from getting around him.

Allison’s estate reached a settlement with trucking company Smoot Brothers for 900,000 before the verdict, leaving Horizon Transport responsible for most of the damages.

A Horizon Transport lawyer said the company is still reviewing the verdict and will have no comment.

