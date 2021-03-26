JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Juneau School District in Alaska has announced that it will host vaccine clinics for city residents between the ages of 16 and 18.

The clinics will also provide doses to Juneau School District staff who have not yet received the vaccine, the Juneau Empire reported Wednesday.

The first doses will be administered April 9, with follow-up for second shots on April 30, said Bridget Weiss, superintendent of the school district.

The clinic has been run in collaboration with the school district, the city, Juneau Public Health and Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The state opened vaccine eligibility to all Alaska residents 16 and older earlier this month.

This Juneau clinics will administer vaccines to people who might have had trouble scheduling appointments.