JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Juneau on Thursday announced restrictions aimed at curbing rising COVID-19 cases in Alaska’s capital city, including limiting capacity at gyms and indoor service at bars to 50%.

Under the measures, set to take effect Friday, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people with masks required, unless a COVID-19 mitigation plan has been approved by emergency operations leaders or everyone is fully vaccinated, according to the city’s announcement.

Personal service businesses are to require appointments and have no waiting areas, and officials are recommending restaurants reduce capacity to ensure distance between dining parties, according to the statement.

This comes with the city poised to welcome the first large cruise ship of the season on Friday.

About 74% of Juneau residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Thursday’s statement from the city said Juneau had 80 active COVID-19 cases, 72 of which involved residents.