JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Juneau high school has incorporated Alaska Native culture into its name following a yearlong effort led by students.
The Juneau Empire reports the school board adopted the name change Tuesday for Juneau-Douglas High School, adding “Yadaa.at Kale.”
The name addition translates from the Tlingit language as “beautifully adorned face,” the name of a nearby mountain.
The name initiative started in teacher Henry Hopkin’s science class, with student Arias Hoyle leading the effort.
He and other students gathered signatures from about 70 students in support of the change.
They then met with student council, the Douglas Indian Association and the school’s site council to figure out how to make the change happen.
