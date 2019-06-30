JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau’s fire department is taking over the community’s sleep-off program for people who need to sober up.

The Juneau Empire reports Capital City Fire and Rescue will provide the service starting Monday.

The department will provide field evaluation and transportation to a safe place, which currently is provided by Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The new location will be in space previously used by a thrift store operated by St. Vincent de Paul.

Fire Chief Rich Etheridge says the new program will try to connect people with needed services, whittle away at their challenges and reduce their reliance on emergency services.

Deputy city manager Mila Cosgrove says the change will allow the hospital to focus on core medical services and offer expanded substance abuse treatment.