JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge said he erred when he put on hold a decision that would have allowed the recall effort against Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to advance.

In a written order Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth in Anchorage said additional briefs were due Thursday.

Earlier this month, Aarseth said petitions should be issued by Feb. 10, so recall supporters could begin a new signature-gathering phase. At that time, he indicated he did not intend to put that process on hold. Then Tuesday, after receiving written arguments from Stand Tall With Mike, a recall opposition group, he issued a decision staying the matter pending resolution of the case in the Alaska Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, he said he “inadvertently” granted the opposition group’s request for a stay and vacated Tuesday’s decision. He said he had received documents that opposed halting the process and set Thursday as a date for reply briefs.

Brewster Jamieson, an attorney for Stand Tall With Mike, said he believed a stay should be granted and intends to file a response.

The Recall Dunleavy group on social media said Aarseth “promptly recognized and corrected an administrative mistake.”