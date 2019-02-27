SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a public records lawsuit against the Idaho State Police brought by a woman whose husband was killed in an officer-involved shooting can move forward in court.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 1st District Judge Steve Verby has denied a motion from the Idaho State Police to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the widow of Craig Johnson, who was shot to death outside his Coolin cabin in 2017.

According to court documents, deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the 50-year-old Johnson when he was killed by sharpshooters with the Bonner Counter Sheriff’s Office. Johnson’s wife, Robin Andrews, later made a public record request for copies of reports and other records related to the shooting but the requests were denied by the Idaho State Police, which said the investigation was ongoing.

Andrews’ lawsuit asks a judge to force the agency to turn over the records.

