PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has determined that a group of businesses and political action committees that sought to block Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions haven’t shown enough evidence to prompt such a move.

The group — which includes the Gresham restaurant Spud Monkey’s Bar and Grill, its owner Melissa Adams and political action committees Oregon Moms Union and Heart of Main Street — filed a temporary restraining order against Brown on May 5, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The order protested the “unfair restrictions” they said the governor had put on businesses and public school children.

Such a filing indicates members of the group believe they are at risk of facing immediate damage from the restrictions.

Judge Karin Immergut declined to issue the restraining order, saying this week the group “failed to show sufficient facts and adequate legal support” to warrant a block on Brown’s restrictions.

Brown’s lawyers argued none of the plaintiffs could show they had suffered specific ramifications as a result of the governor’s orders.

Spud Monkey’s was cited for violating Brown’s ban on indoor dining.

Brown has continually evaluated the risks brought on by gatherings and updating state rules based on those factors, including how many people are vaccinated, according to her lawyers.