SPOKANE, Wash. — Joseph Harrington has been the acting U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington since March. On Wednesday, his title was changed to interim U.S. attorney.
A federal prosecutor since 1990, Harrington began leading the Spokane office in March after President Donald Trump’s administration asked then-U.S. Attorney Mike Ormsby to resign, along with 45 other top federal prosecutors.
Trump still has not appointed people to fill many of those vacancies, so lower-level prosecutors have been acting in their place. But federal law puts a 300-day limit on that status.
To keep offices functioning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week used his own authority to appoint 17 interim U.S. attorneys.
The 60-year-old Harrington received his law degree from Gonzaga in 1986.