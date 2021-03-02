JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declined to reappoint Loren Jones of Juneau to the board that regulates the state’s legal marijuana industry.

Jones held the Marijuana Control Board public health seat since the board’s inception in 2015. He most recently was chair.

Dunleavy’s office did not say why he wasn’t reappointed. Jones’ term ended Monday.

Board members are subject to legislative confirmation. Board member Bruce Schulte has been serving pending confirmation since August 2019 and Casey Dschaak since last March. Lawmakers did not meet last year to consider appointments.

Dunleavy also has reappointed Nicholas Miller and Christopher Jaime to the five-person board.

Jones said was disappointed to not be reappointed. “But I did six years. I think we and the many board members that I served with gave the industry a good start,” he said Tuesday.

“I’m about to turn 75; I’m still on the Juneau Assembly. I’ve got lots of things to occupy my time,” he said.

He said he was glad Dunleavy this week named Glen Klinkhart director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office. Klinkhart had been interim director since November 2019, and Jones said Klinkhart has been doing good work.