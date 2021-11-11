GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Two jockeys were hurt after the lights suddenly went out during a race at Grants Pass Downs in southwestern Oregon.

According to racetrack officials, the incident happened during the final race Tuesday, KDRV-TV reported.

The gates opened, and the horses came charging out when the track was plunged into darkness. When the horses reappeared under the light of a scoreboard, two of them were without riders, officials said.

Jockeys Patrick Henry Jr. and Alex Anaya were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and were released Wednesday, officials said.

None of the six horses in the race were injured, according to Grants Pass Downs.

Grants Pass Downs officials say workers are investigating what happened to the lights, but they did not think the issue stemmed from a power outage because other lights and electrical systems remained on when the floodlights went out.