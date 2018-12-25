MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Meridian-based Jackson Energy has agreed to pay $158,000 to a former dispatcher to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Idaho Statesman reports Jackson Energy fired Penny Wightman in 2015 while she was recovering from surgery after breaking her wrist.

A week after surgery, Wightman returned to work with restrictions. Soon after Wightman trained another employee to handle her duties, Jacksons forced her to go onto unpaid medical leave until she could work without restrictions. She was fired after she exhausted her leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

The EEOC said firing Wightman violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the settlement, Jackson Energy didn’t admit violating the act. The company agreed to train managers and employees on the ADA.

