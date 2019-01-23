MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Jackson County commissioners are asking the state to block a proposed natural gas pipeline that would ferry gas over 229 miles of southern Oregon to an export terminal near Coos Bay.

The Mail Tribune reports Wednesday that the Oregon Department of State Lands is considering whether to grant the project a key permit and is taking public comment until Feb. 3.

There is broad opposition to the pipeline in Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation, a Canadian company, wants to use the pipeline to export North American natural gas to Asian markets.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is reviewing the project at the national level.

That commission denied a previous iteration of the project in 2016.

It found that potential harms outweighed potential benefits.

