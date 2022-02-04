SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Arson investigators on Friday tried to determine the cause of a fire and explosion at a barn in rural Oregon that killed a volunteer firefighter, while the governor ordered flags at state buildings flown at half-staff in his honor.

The scene of the fire that broke out before dawn Thursday and subsequent explosion was considered too unsafe for the investigators to approach until late in the day, said Sgt. Jeremy Landers of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“When you look at a scene like that, you’re worried about unstable structure, you’re worried about fire hotspots, and also just the unknown of the scene,” Landers said.

The barn was at Champoeg Farm, Landers said. The farm near St. Paul was established in 1856 and specializes in raising turkeys and other poultry. No one at the farm returned phone calls or text messages seeking comment.

The explosion critically injured firefighter Austin Smith, who also was a hop farmer. The 30-year-old was flown by a medical evacuation helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, but he did not survive his injuries.

On Friday, his fellow firefighters set off in their fire engines and other apparatus to collect Smith’s body from the medical examiner’s office in a Portland suburb and bring him in a procession to a funeral home in nearby Newberg, authorities said.

“Members of the public and other agencies can line the route, if that’s what they choose to do, to honor Austin and his family,” said Mark Daniel, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Fire District, where Smith had been a volunteer firefighter since 2015.

Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement that she extends her deepest condolences to Smith’s family.

“Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work, and we honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our land, our communities, and fellow Oregonians,” Brown said.

St. Paul is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Portland and has just over 400 residents.