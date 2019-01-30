JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A hunting guide mauled to death in a grizzly bear attack last year in northwest Wyoming initially waved his arms and yelled at the bears charging him and his client.
Outfitter Mark Uptain eventually was able to deploy bear spray to stop the attack but his wounds were so severe that he likely died within minutes.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported those findings were in a 34-page investigation report by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department into the attack last Sept. 14 in the Teton Wilderness.
The 37-year-old Uptain, of Jackson Hole, was field dressing an elk that the client had shot earlier with a crossbow when the attack occurred.
The client escaped with minor injuries, and the two bears involved were found and killed by wildlife managers.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com