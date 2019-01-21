PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A memorial of candles, flowers and teddy bears was set upside outside a house where authorities say man killed four members of his family – including his infant daughter – at the Oregon home they shared.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, killed his parents, his girlfriend and their daughter Saturday night before deputies fatally shot him.
Authorities have not yet released the victims’ causes of death and were continuing to investigate Monday.
The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Olivia Gago, 9 months, Shaina Sweitzer, 31, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64.
The home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland and northeast of the city of Woodburn.