CANYONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Interstate 5 drivers should expect delays Tuesday in both directions as fire crews remove hazardous trees south of Canyonville in southwestern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says traffic will be slowed in both directions between mileposts 88 and 101 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oregon’s Milepost 97 fire is believed to have started Wednesday because of an illegal campfire.

The fire has burned about 18 square miles (46 square kilometers) in rugged terrain between Roseburg and Grants Pass.

Fire officials say the fire continues to move south next to the interstate.

Southbound I-5 was already limited to a single lane in the area. Both off-ramps at Exit 95 at Canyon Creek are closed, and the transportation department says motorists should expect congestion, delays and low visibility due to wildfire smoke.