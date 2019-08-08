ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter who was injured while battling a wildland blaze in northeast Nevada has been released from the hospital.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports two volunteer firefighters suffered unspecified injuries Sunday when flames burned over their vehicle during the initial attack on a lightning-sparked fire in the Ruby Mountains about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Elko.

The Elko County Fire Protection District says one was evaluated and immediately released back to duty. The other was taken to the University of Utah Trauma Center in Salt Lake City but since has been released.

The district said Wednesday he’s now at home and is doing well.

No names or other details have been released.

More than 300 firefighters continue to battle the Corta Fire. It’s burned across about 26 square miles (67 sq. kilometers) and is 10% contained.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com