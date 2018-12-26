PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an injured man was rescued after an SUV he was in tipped over on a beach near Pacific City.

KOIN-TV reports authorities responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of a vehicle that had tipped onto its side with 3 people in it.

Nestucca Fire Chief Jim Oder says two of them escaped but the third had his arm pinned and was trapped as an unusually strong tide rolled in.

Oder said emergency workers kept the trapped person out of the water as they took out part of the SUV’s roof and windshield.

They pulled the trapped man out of the car after about 40 minutes and took him to higher ground.

He was taken by helicopter to a Portland hospital.

