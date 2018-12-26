PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an injured man was rescued after an SUV he was in tipped over on a beach near Pacific City.
KOIN-TV reports authorities responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of a vehicle that had tipped onto its side with 3 people in it.
Nestucca Fire Chief Jim Oder says two of them escaped but the third had his arm pinned and was trapped as an unusually strong tide rolled in.
Oder said emergency workers kept the trapped person out of the water as they took out part of the SUV’s roof and windshield.
Most Read Local Stories
- Plane from Beijing reaches Seattle after 12-hour unscheduled stop on remote Alaskan island
- 'King tides' arrive on Seattle-area beaches; snow possible north of Everett
- Richland native Jim Mattis has 'no anger' after Trump forces him out early, brother says
- Early-morning blazes in Fremont that spread to businesses were arson, Seattle Fire Department says WATCH
- You’re homeless, but you have to leave the hospital. Where do you go? VIEW
They pulled the trapped man out of the car after about 40 minutes and took him to higher ground.
He was taken by helicopter to a Portland hospital.
___
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/