COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Incoming freshman congressman Russ Fulcher said he’s “not naive” about his role in Washington, D.C.
As the new kid on the block, he doesn’t anticipate the next Speaker of the House will ask his opinion on the issues of the day.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that Fulcher plans to focus on constituent services.
Fulcher said he will do things a little bit differently than his predecessor, Rep. Raul Labrador.
Rather than route all constituent services through Boise, Fulcher wants to localize them at his three offices: in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, and Meridian.
His Coeur d’Alene office will be headed by Tim Kastning, former owner of Grace Tree Service.
Fulcher said he anticipates adding one or two more staffers to help locals navigate the federal bureaucracy.
___
Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com