BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little has been inaugurated as Idaho’s 33rd governor, though under Idaho’s Constitution he won’t officially become governor and assume those duties until a private swearing-in ceremony on Monday morning.
The public inauguration ceremony Friday also included the Idaho offices of attorney general, state controller, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and state treasurer, all Republicans.
All those officeholders remain the same except for lieutenant governor, where Janice McGeachin is replacing Little, and state treasurer, where Julie Ellsworth is replacing Ron Crane, who is retiring. McGeachin and Ellsworth will be sworn in Monday.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, State Controller Brandon Woolf, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra are current office holders who begin their next terms after swearing-in ceremonies Monday.
