PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from In-N-Out Burger met virtually with Beaverton residents Monday night to discuss a potential new location for the fast food chain.

KOIN reports that officials are currently considering a spot near Southwest 107th Avenue and Beaverton Hillsday Highway, about four miles (six kilometers) outside of southwest Portland.

A second proposed location of the popular California-based burger chain is at Tigard’s Bridgeport Village.

During Monday night’s meeting, residents raised concerns about the possibility increased traffic at the Beaverton location. Officials from the company said they did not want people to notice a line unless they are getting a burger.

Currently, the closest In-N-Out to Portland is in Keizer, about 42 miles (67 kilometers) southwest of Portland. The location opened in December, 2019.