ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — When you’re leading the Iditarod but a five-time champion is breathing down your neck, you just don’t have time for the finer things in life.

Brent Sass, who is seeking his first title in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska, turned down a five-course meal Friday morning for being the first musher to reach the Yukon River.

He arrived in the checkpoint in the community of Ruby, where a gourmet spread awaited him. He politely declined such delicacies as reindeer and beef tenderloin. Instead, he only stayed at the checkpoint for five minutes, and got back on the trail without even grabbing a to-go bag.

Sass arrived in Ruby just before 6 a.m. He was followed about three hours later by Dallas Seavey, the defending champion seeking his sixth title.

Seavey didn’t stick around Ruby long either, getting back on the trail after a seven-minute stay.

Several other mushers followed Seavey into Ruby but appeared to be taking a rest. Sass later was the first to reach the next checkpoint in Galena.

The Iditarod, a nearly thousand-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across untamed Alaska, began for 49 mushers Sunday north of Anchorage. Since then two mushers have scratched, including the latest, Ryne Olson. Olson left the race at the McGrath checkpoint, saying it was in the best interest of the team. Olson had nine dogs in harness when she scratched.