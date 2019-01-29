BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho prison official acknowledged Tuesday the state made hundreds of redactions on documents detailing the state’s executions, ranging from handwriting samples to the names of hairstylists who might give a condemned inmate his final haircut.
The redactions were detailed in court this week by Idaho Department of Correction Deputy Director Jeff Zmuda in a lawsuit brought against the department by a University of Idaho professor who sought the documents under the Public Records Act.
Professor Aliza Cover filed a public record request with the department in 2017 seeking documents on the drugs the state used in its two most recent executions as well as on any drugs the state plans to use in the future.
The department initially refused to turn over many of the documents, contending the information was exempt. Cover sued and the trial began this week.
The state contends the information could put staffers at risk and make it more difficult for the state to obtain the drugs used in executions.