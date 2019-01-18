BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Education says the state’s high school graduation rate has reached an all-time high of just over 80 percent.

Superintendent of Public Education Sherri Ybarra says the state’s graduation rate has been steadily improving and the pace of that improvement is accelerating. She says she expects improvement to continue thanks to hard work by schools and districts across Idaho and a new accountability plan offered to lower-performing schools that started this school year.

Graduation rates varied in local school districts. The Kuna Joint District in southwestern Idaho had a graduation rate of 85 percent, while the Coeur d’Alene School District in northern Idaho had a graduation rate of just over 87 percent. The Boise School District graduated 81 percent of its students.