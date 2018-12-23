BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is one of the most pet-friendly places in the country and tops the charts when it comes to dog ownership, a recent study has found.

The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho had the highest percentage of dog ownership in the country at the end of 2016, the most recent year the full dataset is available.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says 38 percent of households in the U.S. have a pet dog, but in Idaho, 58 percent of households have a dog.

That’s 6 percentage points higher than the next-highest states, Montana and Arkansas.

When it comes to cats, Idahoans are significantly less enthusiastic. Only 33 percent of Idaho households have a cat as a pet. Still, Idaho made the top 10 list for cat ownership, coming in eighth on a roster led by Vermont.

