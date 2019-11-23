NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced last month that it would be sending requests to states asking them to share driver’s license records, following a Trump administration executive order to expand the use of federal, state and local administrative records.

The U.S. Census Bureau told the Idaho Press Friday that Idaho would not be sharing state driver’s license records with the bureau.

The Associated Press reported in October that at least 13 states had refused to share the driver’s license data.

The Idaho Complete Count Committee met for the first time in July and has met one other time to address how to reach historically hard-to-count groups.

In the July meeting, former state legislator and co-chairwoman of the committee Wendy Jaquet said she is most concerned with an undercount of immigrants and people born outside of the United States.

