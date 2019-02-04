BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho board that pays a federal agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and elk is a step closer to becoming permanent.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee at a hearing on Monday voted to send legislation to the full Senate repealing a section of Idaho law that would end the five-year-run of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.
Board member Carl Rey in his request to keep the board operating and get taxpayer dollars told lawmakers that the board in fiscal year 2018 spent about $137,000 more than it took in.
The board pays the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to kill wolves that kill livestock.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game also uses money from the board to pay Wildlife Services to kill wolves that kill elk.