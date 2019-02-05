BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end years of litigation and help finalize an agreement involving water rights in heavily populated southwestern Idaho is headed to the governor’s desk.
The Senate voted 35-0 on Tuesday to send to Gov. Brad Little the bill that involves water rights in the Boise River system.
The lawsuits involved canal companies, irrigation districts and the state of Idaho, and concerned the storage of water in three Boise River system reservoirs during flood control operations.
The legislation makes sure rights to water that refills the system following flood control releases are protected should additional large water storage systems be built.
Little, as lieutenant governor before being elected governor in November, took part in negotiations leading up to the agreement and is expected to sign the bill into law.