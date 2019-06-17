BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State data indicates that athletic programs at each of Idaho’s four publicly funded universities fell short of at least one aspect of federal Title IX.

The Idaho Statesman reported last week that data submitted to the Idaho State Board of Education in April shows the universities did not meet standards for equal treatment of athletes, sports participation or proportional scholarship funding during the 2017-18 school year.

Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in education programs funded by federal dollars.

Representatives of Boise State University, Idaho University, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College say they are pursuing plans to reach compliance.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com