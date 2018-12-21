Share story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment has dropped to 2.6 percent.

The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says the state’s unemployment rate in November dropped a tenth of a point from the previous month’s 2.7 percent.

The agency says it’s the 15th consecutive month Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or below 3 percent.

The agency says the number of people in the state age 16 or older working or looking for work is at 854,243.

The agency says total employment is 831,851, an increase of nearly 15,000 from a year ago. The number of people seeking work is 22,392.

The labor force participation rate is 63.4 percent.

