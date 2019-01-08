BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have launched an Idaho-specific W-4 form to help taxpayers figure out how much state income tax should be withheld from their paychecks.

The Idaho Tax Commission on Tuesday also says it will mail copies of the form to 70,000 Idaho employers with payroll withholding accounts.

Officials say thousands of Idaho residents haven’t updated their withholding since the tax reforms following the federal tax overhaul and an Idaho tax cut in March.

Idaho budget planners say that could cause a possible budget problem this legislative session due to taxpayers not withholding enough for state taxes.

State officials say that could result in taxes coming in after the Legislature finishes its work, which is anticipated sometime in late March or early April.