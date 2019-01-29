BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has heard arguments in a lawsuit from a conservative group challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved initiative to expand Medicaid but has delayed issuing a ruling.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation on Tuesday told justices that the initiative that passed with more than 60 percent of the vote is unconstitutional because it delegates authority to the federal government and the state Department of Health and Welfare.

Attorneys for the Idaho attorney general’s office told justices that the lawsuit does not delegate authority to the federal government and any work done by Health and Welfare is consistent with established law.

The Medicaid expansion would extend coverage to an estimated 60,000 low-income adults across the state.