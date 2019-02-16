BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have sent a plan to expand Medicaid to the federal government for approval.

The Post Register reports in a story on Friday that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent the proposal to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Lisa Hettinger says it could take several months before the state hears back from the federal agency.

The state agency is also accepting public comments on the changes to Medicaid until March 22.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in November after years of inaction by the Legislature.

The expansion will provide access to preventative health care services for about 91,000 low-income Idaho residents, according to a risk management company hired by the state.

