NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a 39-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Nampa.
KBOI-TV reports Jessica Justice of Nampa died at the scene of the early Sunday morning crash at Northside Boulevard.
Police say Justice was crossing Northside when she was struck by the southbound vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
