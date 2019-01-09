POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State University is investigating allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate communication by its football coaches.
Idaho State safety Jayson Miller filed a formal complaint with the university on Nov. 14, 2018. Miller claims head coach Rob Phenicie twice hammer punched his shoulder and assistant coach Jay Staggs sent Miller and other players inappropriate text messages.
The university on Tuesday issued a release about Miller’s complaint that outlined his allegations in detail.
Idaho State removed Staggs from his position as a result of the school’s investigation into Miller’s complaint. Staggs had subsequently been hired as an assistant at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. However, Carroll College issued a release Tuesday saying Staggs was no longer employed by the school.
University officials say no action has been taken against Phenicie while the investigation is ongoing.